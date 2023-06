The Governor of the Sabaragamuwa Province, Tikiri Kobbekaduwa, has resigned from his post with effect from 10 June, 2023.

Accodingly, it is confirmed that Kobbekaduwa has already submitted his letter of resignation to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Kobbekaduwa was sworn in as the Governor of the Sabaragamuwa Province in November 2019, before former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.