Minister directs CEB and SLSEA to cancel unimplemented projects

The progress of the plans aimed from 2023 – 2026 and 2026 – 2030 to integrate renewable energy were discussed between Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera and officials from both the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA).

Accordingly, both the CEB and SLSEA were instructed to cancel provisional approvals that have lapsed, and to cancel those projects that albeit being tendered, were not implemented.

Meanwhile, payments due to developers from the Non-Conventional Renewable Energy (NCRE) sector, the new tariff scheme, power generation plans for the next 18 months, energy permits and progress of those projects that had been issued under provisional approvals were also discussed at the meeting.

The relevant meeting was held at the Ministry’s premises yesterday (07 June), Wijesekera said in a Twitter statement.