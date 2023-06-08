Minister assures urea fertilizer price will drop below Rs. 9,000

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has revealed that urea fertilizer will be sold to farmers for a price less than Rs. 9,000 in line with the appreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee and other factors.

Speaking in Parliament this morning (08 June), Amaraweera said that while the stock of fertilizer currently being sold was purchased by the government for a higher price, measures are underway to reduce the prices of fertilizer below Rs. 9,000 from the next shipment.

He explained that the reduction will be made in view of the fact that prices of fertilizer have reduced, globally, while the Sri Lankan Rupee has also strengthened against the US Dollar.

Thus, he assured that this relief will be given to farmers within the next week.