Date fixed for decision on petition filed by Harak Kata

Date fixed for decision on petition filed by Harak Kata

June 8, 2023   05:50 pm

A verdict pertaining to whether or not the existing detention order issued against notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’,  should be extended, is due to be delivered on 24 July.

This was decided by the Court of Appeal today (08 June), by the two-member bench comprising of Appellate Court President Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar, when a writ petition filed by Chinthaka, who currently remains in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was taken up in court.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne told the court that the order under which the detainment of his client is being carried out was ‘completely against the law’, and thus requested that an interim order be issued preventing his further detention.

Deputy Solicitor General Shanil Kularatne, however, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, vehemently objected to the said request, claiming that the writ petition in question had been filed on the basis of assumptions instead of proper facts, thereby requesting the court to dismiss the petition.

Chinthaka has been in the custody of the CID since 15 March, following his arrest in Madagascar on 01 March, thus a petition was filed by his lawyers, on his behalf, claiming that his life was in danger.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.08

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.08

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.08

COPE hits out at Geological Survey & Mines Bureau officials

COPE hits out at Geological Survey & Mines Bureau officials

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.08

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara'relief program held in Matara

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara'relief program held in Matara

Concerns raised over sudden deaths of a number of crows in Puttalam

Concerns raised over sudden deaths of a number of crows in Puttalam

Court issues order against NPP's planned protest demanding elections

Court issues order against NPP's planned protest demanding elections

Sajith Premadasa says he doesn't approve of everything his father did

Sajith Premadasa says he doesn't approve of everything his father did

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00