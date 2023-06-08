Date fixed for decision on petition filed by Harak Kata

A verdict pertaining to whether or not the existing detention order issued against notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’, should be extended, is due to be delivered on 24 July.

This was decided by the Court of Appeal today (08 June), by the two-member bench comprising of Appellate Court President Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar, when a writ petition filed by Chinthaka, who currently remains in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was taken up in court.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne told the court that the order under which the detainment of his client is being carried out was ‘completely against the law’, and thus requested that an interim order be issued preventing his further detention.

Deputy Solicitor General Shanil Kularatne, however, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, vehemently objected to the said request, claiming that the writ petition in question had been filed on the basis of assumptions instead of proper facts, thereby requesting the court to dismiss the petition.

Chinthaka has been in the custody of the CID since 15 March, following his arrest in Madagascar on 01 March, thus a petition was filed by his lawyers, on his behalf, claiming that his life was in danger.