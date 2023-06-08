Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 42 million seized in northern waters

Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 42 million seized in northern waters

June 8, 2023   07:13 pm

A special search operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy off Mamunai of Veththalakerni, Jaffna this morning (08) has led to the recovery of more than 128 kg (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis adrift in waters. 

The navy said that a small craft attached to the Naval Detachment Mamunai belonging to the Naval Deployment Veththalakerni in the Northern Naval Command carried out the special search operation in the sea area of Mamunai today (08) and recovered 04 suspicious sacks adrift in waters. 

The sacks contained about 128kg and 100g (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis which had been stuffed in 53 parcels, the release said.

‍The Sri Lanka Navy said it is suspected that smugglers might have abandoned the consignment of Kerala cannabis being unable to fetch them into the country, due to constant naval operations. Meanwhile, the gross street value of seized Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 42 million.

The stock of Kerala cannabis has been kept in the naval custody until it is handed over to authorities for onward action, the SLN said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.08

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.08

COPE hits out at Geological Survey & Mines Bureau officials

COPE hits out at Geological Survey & Mines Bureau officials

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.08

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara'relief program held in Matara

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara'relief program held in Matara

Concerns raised over sudden deaths of a number of crows in Puttalam

Concerns raised over sudden deaths of a number of crows in Puttalam

Court issues order against NPP's planned protest demanding elections

Court issues order against NPP's planned protest demanding elections

Sajith Premadasa says he doesn't approve of everything his father did

Sajith Premadasa says he doesn't approve of everything his father did