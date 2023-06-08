Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 42 million seized in northern waters

A special search operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy off Mamunai of Veththalakerni, Jaffna this morning (08) has led to the recovery of more than 128 kg (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis adrift in waters.

The navy said that a small craft attached to the Naval Detachment Mamunai belonging to the Naval Deployment Veththalakerni in the Northern Naval Command carried out the special search operation in the sea area of Mamunai today (08) and recovered 04 suspicious sacks adrift in waters.

The sacks contained about 128kg and 100g (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis which had been stuffed in 53 parcels, the release said.

‍The Sri Lanka Navy said it is suspected that smugglers might have abandoned the consignment of Kerala cannabis being unable to fetch them into the country, due to constant naval operations. Meanwhile, the gross street value of seized Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 42 million.

The stock of Kerala cannabis has been kept in the naval custody until it is handed over to authorities for onward action, the SLN said.