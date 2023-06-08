Chinese national detained with two passports deported

The Chinese national who was detained by officials of the Department of Immigration and Emigration last month was deported to China this afternoon (08 June).

Lee Pan was placed under detention in late May after attempting to enter Sri Lanka with two forged passports. Subsequently, Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles ordered that all required action be taken to deport the individual.

He was summoned before the Immigration Department on 22 May to record a statement, after which, on 29 May, the Attorney General informed the Court of Appeal that the Chinese national was, in fact, a wanted suspect in China with a pending arrest warrant over a drug charge.

Lee also filed a petition alleging the Immigration & Emigration officials of assaulting and injuring him during the detention, which was later ordered to be dismissed.

He had admitted that the injuries were self-inflicted.