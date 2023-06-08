' Ukussa 'cracks down on foreign employment scam in Galle

An individual was arrested in the Rathgama area in Galle today (08 June) after Ada Derana’s ‘Ukussa’ cracked down on a racket through which several women were scammed by an individual, under the pretense of potential foreign employment.

Accordingly, the suspect is believed to have used the name of a licensed foreign employment agency in Sri Lanka and swindled money from several women, promising them job opportunities abroad.

The matter was investigated by both the ‘Ukussa’ team and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) following a tip-off received in this regard