President holds special discussion with TNA

June 8, 2023   10:45 pm

A special discussion took place between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and a group of MPs belonging to the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) today (08 June), sources confirmed.

Accordingly, several matters of concern, including the land disputes suffered by those in the Northern and Eastern provinces, the distribution of power, and provincial council elections, are believed to have been discussed during the meeting.

The relevant meeting was held this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat.

