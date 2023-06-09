Six schoolboys arrested over assault on O/L student in Kandy

The Katugastota Police today (08 June) arrested six students from a renowned school in Kandy in connection with the recent assault of a fellow student.

Accordingly, the group is due to be produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court, while further investigations are underway in relation to the assault.

On 06 June, a student sitting for the ongoing 2022 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination was admitted to the Kandy National Hospital after being assaulted by a group of students from the same school.