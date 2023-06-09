At least 22 people injured in bus-lorry collision

June 9, 2023   08:01 am

At least 22 passengers were injured and hospitalised following a collision involving a bus and a lorry in Embulgama area of Hanwella on the Colombo-Avissawella road this morning.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fourth Session of Sri Lanka-Maldives Joint Commission successfully concluded (English)

Fourth Session of Sri Lanka-Maldives Joint Commission successfully concluded (English)

Fourth Session of Sri Lanka-Maldives Joint Commission successfully concluded (English)

Court order issued against NPP protest planned for today (English)

Court order issued against NPP protest planned for today (English)

CPC instructed to take legal action against 618 fuel stations (English)

CPC instructed to take legal action against 618 fuel stations (English)

ADB provides Sri Lanka access to concessional financing (English)

ADB provides Sri Lanka access to concessional financing (English)

CPC instructed to take legal action against 618 fuel stations

CPC instructed to take legal action against 618 fuel stations

India's CORDELIA EMPRESS docks at Hambantota Port

India's CORDELIA EMPRESS docks at Hambantota Port

State Minister Amungama reveals plans for USD 400mn project at Colombo Port

State Minister Amungama reveals plans for USD 400mn project at Colombo Port

' Ukussa 'cracks down on foreign employment scam in Galle

' Ukussa 'cracks down on foreign employment scam in Galle