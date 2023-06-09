Child found dead under suspicious circumstances in Mulleriyawa

June 9, 2023   09:05 am

A child, who is believed to have suffered cut wounds from the pieces of a broken glass bottle, was found dead on Thursday evening (June 08).

The body was recovered from a construction site in Mulleriyawa. The Mulleriywa police initiated an investigation into the incident after being notified by the emergency hotline 119.

Police said the 05-year-old is a resident of Halbarawa area in Mulleriyawa.

Preliminary investigations discovered that the child had died due to excessive bleeding caused by the cut wounds suffered from the broken glass bottle pieces.

The child had been looked after by his grandparents during the daytime, while his mother, who is separate from her husband, was away at work.

According to the police, the magisterial inquest and the Judicial Medical Officer’s on-site inspection into the death are completed.

The body of the child has been sent to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Mulleriyawa for post-mortem examination.

