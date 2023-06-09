Private tutor arrested for sexually abusing schoolgirls further remanded

Private tutor arrested for sexually abusing schoolgirls further remanded

June 9, 2023   01:43 pm

The private tuition class teacher arrested for sexually abusing 16 female students in Kalutara has been further remanded until 23 June.

The suspect was arrested on 11 May when he arrived at the Kalutara Divisional Bureau for Prevention of Abuse and Children to record a statement pertaining to the matter.

Probes were carried out into the incident after it was brought to light when the tutor’s wife filed a complaint with the Kalutara North Police alleging that her husband was involved in extramarital relationships, after she had gone through her husband’s laptop and found a bunch of video recordings of him sexually abusing schoolgirls.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.09

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Fourth Session of Sri Lanka-Maldives Joint Commission successfully concluded (English)

Fourth Session of Sri Lanka-Maldives Joint Commission successfully concluded (English)

Court order issued against NPP protest planned for today (English)

Court order issued against NPP protest planned for today (English)

CPC instructed to take legal action against 618 fuel stations (English)

CPC instructed to take legal action against 618 fuel stations (English)

ADB provides Sri Lanka access to concessional financing (English)

ADB provides Sri Lanka access to concessional financing (English)

CPC instructed to take legal action against 618 fuel stations

CPC instructed to take legal action against 618 fuel stations

India's CORDELIA EMPRESS docks at Hambantota Port

India's CORDELIA EMPRESS docks at Hambantota Port