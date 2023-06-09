Man sentenced to death over murder of a doctor 14 years ago

The Vavuniya High Court, on Thursday (08 June), served the death penalty to an individual found guilty of a murder committed nearly 14 years ago.

The suspect was identified as ‘Nedumaran’, who operated as a regional leader in Vavuniya for the former militant group People’s Liberation of Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE).

The sentence was served by Vavuniya High Court Judge Manikkavasagar Ilancheliyan after the defendant was found guilty of all charges.

Sivanadan Premanath, alias ‘Nedumaran’, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) branch at the Vavuniya Police over the shooting of Dr. A. Meera Mohideen in April 2009.

Dr. Mohideen served as a specialist gynaecologist and obstetrician at the District General Hospital in Vavuniya.