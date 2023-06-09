LECO subsidiary manufacturing meters to expand production, targets export market

Ante LECO, a subsidiary of the Lanka Electricity Company (LECO), has decided to expand the range of electricity meters being manufactured.

Accordingly, the Ante LECO Metering Company has decided to manufacture three-phase meters and smart meters, in addition to the single-phase meters they currently produce, in a bid to fulfill the entire domestic requirement for these three meters.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera revealed that with the expansion, the metering company also expects to target the export market in the future.

Ante LECO, a joint venture between the LECO and Ante Meter Company Ltd. of China, currently produces 250,000 single-phase meters per year, supplying the quantity required by both LECO and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).