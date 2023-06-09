Woman arrested over Japanese employment scam

A female suspect was arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) on Thursday (08 June), in connection with a foreign employment scam.

Accordingly, the female in question, identified as a 65-year-old resident of Minuwangoda, had obtained a sum of over Rs. 1 million from two individuals, after promising them jobs in Osaka, Japan, despite not being in possession of a valid licence to do so.

Thus, she was arrested by the Talangama Police yesterday (08 June) and was scheduled to be brought before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (09 June).

Owing to the recent increase in such scams, the SLBFE has warned the public to be more vigilant of the institutes or individuals demanding money in return for providing foreign employment.

Thus, they requested that people check the official SLBFE website via www.slbfe.lk or call their hotline 1989, to obtain further details regarding legally licenced foreign employment agencies.