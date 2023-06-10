Sri Lanka relaxes import restrictions on over 300 items

June 10, 2023   08:45 am

The government has issued a gazette notification relaxing the import restrictions imposed on more than 300 goods including electronic equipment, sanitaryware and food items.

The relaxation of import restrictions came into effect on June 09, 2023.

The communiqué was issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies, pursuant to the powers vested in him under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act No. 01 of 1969.

This gazette notification further amends the regulations published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2312/78 dated January 01, 2023.

