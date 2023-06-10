Mahinda says SLPP ready for any election, even presidential poll

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that their party is ready to face any kind of election at any point.

Speaking to the media following a discussion at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party headquarters, the former President asserted that the SLPP is ready for even a presidential election.

Meanwhile, Rajapaksa also commented on the proposed Broadcasting Authority Bill. “We haven’t seen it yet. Now we have free media, don’t we?” he added.