Mahinda says SLPP ready for any election, even presidential poll

June 10, 2023   12:07 pm

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that their party is ready to face any kind of election at any point.

Speaking to the media following a discussion at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party headquarters, the former President asserted that the SLPP is ready for even a presidential election.

Meanwhile, Rajapaksa also commented on the proposed Broadcasting Authority Bill. “We haven’t seen it yet. Now we have free media, don’t we?” he added.

