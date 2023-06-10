Two passenger planes collide on ground at Japans Haneda airport

Two passenger planes collide on ground at Japans Haneda airport

June 10, 2023   12:45 pm

Two passenger planes came into contact at Tokyo’s Haneda airport Saturday morning, leading to the temporary closure of one of its four runways, the Japanese transport ministry said.

While no injuries were reported as a result of the incident that occurred on a taxiway at around 11 a.m., photos showed that a winglet on one of the planes was damaged. The closed runway resumed operation after about 2 hours.

The planes involved operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan’s Eva Airways were carrying 260 passengers and crew members, and 200 people, respectively, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

A passenger on the Eva Airways flight told reporters there was an “impact” as the plane was waiting to depart.

“Part of the wing of the nearby Thai Airways plane was chipped,” the passenger said.

The Japanese ministry said the two planes may have touched as the Thai Airways plane was passing the Eva Airways aircraft. The 3,000-meter Runway A was subsequently closed.

Source - Kyodo News
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Man arrested over suspicious death of five-year-old makes a confession

Man arrested over suspicious death of five-year-old makes a confession

COPF to review Betting & Gaming Levy (Amendment) Bill next week (English)

COPF to review Betting & Gaming Levy (Amendment) Bill next week (English)

President calls for expedition of Action Plan for countrys reconciliation (English)

President calls for expedition of Action Plan for countrys reconciliation (English)

IMF expects 'continued tangible progress' from global sovereign debt roundtable (English)

IMF expects 'continued tangible progress' from global sovereign debt roundtable (English)

Privatizing SLT detrimental to national security: Sectoral Oversight Committee (English)

Privatizing SLT detrimental to national security: Sectoral Oversight Committee (English)

Mobile phone importers and sellers decide to bring down prices

Mobile phone importers and sellers decide to bring down prices