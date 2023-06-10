Infant dead, several others injured in fatal bus accident

A fatal bus accident in Gurulupotha on the Kandy-Mahiyanganaya road has left an infant dead and at least 20 others injured.

According to the police, a privately-owned bus which had been en route to Mahiyanganaya from Kandy, had toppled on Friday night (June 09) as a result of a brake failure.

The deceased infant, who was just six months old, was from Bibila area.

Following the accident, 08 men including the bus driver, 10 women and three children who sustained injuries in the accident were admitted to the Mahiyaganaya Hospital.

The bus had been transporting a group of pilgrims who were returning home, when its brakes malfunctioned and hit a soil mound.