Three arrested for pelting stones at police jeep remanded

June 10, 2023   03:26 pm

Three suspects who were arrested for pelting stones at a police jeep in the Dayagama East Estate area have been remanded in custody.

The attack has been carried out during a police raid to crack down on illicit liquor in the area on May 25.

While the police officers were transporting five people arrested with illicit liquor to the police station, a group of people had pelted stones at the police jeep in an attempt to free up the arrested suspects, according to Diagama Police.

However on June 08, officers of the Crimes Unit of Nuwara Eliya Police apprehended three suspects aged between 22 and 25 in connection with the incident, the police said.

They have been ordered to be remanded until June 16, after being produced before the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court.

