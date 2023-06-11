Excise officers suspended from field duties over recent assault

Excise officers suspended from field duties over recent assault

June 11, 2023   12:41 pm

The Excise Department has decided to suspend a group of its officers who were allegedly involved in a massive brawl recently at a restaurant located inside the One Galle Face Mall in Colombo, from field duties.

The relevant group of officers has been suspended from field duties as per an order of the Excise Commissioner General based on the investigations carried out by the Excise Department regarding the incident.

On 05 June, the group in question had allegedly gotten involved in a brawl at a restaurant inside the mall, brutally assaulting the Head Chef of the said restaurant, who was later admitted to the Colombo National Hospital together with an Excise officer who had also sustained injuries in the altercation.

Later, the Spokesman and Additional Commissioner General of the Excise Department Kapila Kumarasinghe stated that measures would be taken to conduct an expedited investigation into the matter, and identify those involved and responsible for the heated situation, after which strict action such as a suspension from work, or another suitable punishment, would be served.

Moreover, the Excise Department has also submitted a report to State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siambalapitiya on the progress of the investigations carried out so far regarding the incident.

