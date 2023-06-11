Sri Lankas record-holding athlete goes missing in Switzerland
June 11, 2023 08:49 pm
Sri Lanka’s triple jump national record holder Shreshan Dananjaya has reportedly gone missing in Switzerland, according to the Athletics Association of Sri Lanka.
The athlete went missing during an invitational athletics tournament being held in Geneva, Switzerland, the association said.
However, it is reported that all three attempts made by Dhananjaya had failed during the event, and that he went missing after participating in his event at the competition.