Three from same family killed in road accident at Thulhiriya

Three individuals from the same family have been killed in a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a tipper truck in the Thulhiriya area in Warakapola this morning (June 12), the police said.

Police Media Division stated that the three-wheeler which was travelling from Ambepussa to Alawwa direction has collided with a tipper truck that was travelling on the opposite direction at around 5.30 a.m. today.

The deceased individuals include the mother (39), father (40) and their son (13), residents of Rambukkana area, according to police.

Warakapola Police have arrested the driver of the tipper truck in relation to the accident, while the bodies of deceased individuals have been placed in the Warakapola Hosptal.