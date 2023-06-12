Minister discusses progress of Adanis renewable energy project in Mannar and Pooneryn

June 12, 2023   04:16 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara has discussed the progress of the 500 MW Renewable Energy Project in Mannar and Pooneryn with Anil Sardana, the Managing Director and the CEO of Adani Transmission Ltd and the project management team, this morning (June 12).

The discussion was held at the Ministry of Power and Energy today.

In a tweet, Minister Wijesekara mentioned that the challenges, road map and the timeline for the project completion were discussed during the meeting.

He said that they also discussed the commitment by Adani Green Energy to complete the project by December 2024.

