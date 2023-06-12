The Court of Appeal has granted time for the Attorney General (AG) to file objections in relation to the writ petition filed by Pastor Jerome Fernando seeking an order preventing his arrest.

Deputy Solicitor General Shaminda Wickrema, appearing on behalf of the AG, strongly objected to Pastor Jerome’s request, when the petition was taken up for consideration today (June 12).

Accordingly, the court granted time until June 14for the AG’s Department to submit the relevant objections, and ordered the case to be recalled on June 15, Ada Derana reporter said.

Pastor Jerome Fernando, in his petition filed through his attorneys, alleges that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is preparing to arrest him, accusing him of having committed an offence under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) through a statement he made during a religious sermon.

Thus, he had filed this writ petition seeking an order to prevent his arrest.