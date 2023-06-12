AG granted time to file objections against Pastor Jeromes petition

AG granted time to file objections against Pastor Jeromes petition

June 12, 2023   05:25 pm

The Court of Appeal has granted time for the Attorney General (AG) to file objections in relation to the writ petition filed by Pastor Jerome Fernando seeking an order preventing his arrest.

Deputy Solicitor General Shaminda Wickrema, appearing on behalf of the AG, strongly objected to Pastor Jerome’s request, when the petition was taken up for consideration today (June 12).

Accordingly, the court granted time until June 14for the AG’s Department to submit the relevant objections, and ordered the case to be recalled on June 15, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Pastor Jerome Fernando, in his petition filed through his attorneys, alleges that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is preparing to arrest him, accusing him of having committed an offence under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) through a statement he made during a religious sermon.

Thus, he had filed this writ petition seeking an order to prevent his arrest.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.12

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.12

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.12

Three from same family killed in road accident at Thulhiriya

Three from same family killed in road accident at Thulhiriya

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.12

Manually-operated elevator of monks' ward at Kandy Hospital dilapidated

Manually-operated elevator of monks' ward at Kandy Hospital dilapidated

Health officials emphasize importance of keeping school premises clean to protect children from dengue

Health officials emphasize importance of keeping school premises clean to protect children from dengue

MRI scanner at Anuradhapura Hospital broken down for over 03 months  GMOA

MRI scanner at Anuradhapura Hospital broken down for over 03 months  GMOA

Migrant workers' remittances record sharp increase in May

Migrant workers' remittances record sharp increase in May

Over Rs. 9 mn in cash and gold robbed from businessman's house in Hulandawa

Over Rs. 9 mn in cash and gold robbed from businessman's house in Hulandawa