AG files cases against 42 accused over MP Amarakeerthis murder

AG files cases against 42 accused over MP Amarakeerthis murder

June 12, 2023   05:40 pm

The Attorney General has filed cases before the Gampaha High Court against 42 individuals accused over the killing of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security officer on 09 May last year, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Polonnaruwa District parliamentarian and his security officer, a Police Constable, were reported dead amidst the unrest in the Nittambuwa area during the nationwide incidents of violence on May 09, 2022.

A shooting incident was reported in the Nittambuwa that evening, following which a total of six injured people were rushed to the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

Hospital sources later confirmed that three of them had sustained gunshot wounds, whereas a 27-year-old who was in critical condition had later succumbed to injuries.

According to reports, the parliamentarian and his assistant had opened fire at an angry mob of protesters and critically injured two people while they were blocking his vehicle. The MP and his security officer were later found dead while hiding inside a nearby building.

Footage secured from a nearby CCTV camera showed MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala fleeing the scene with his security officer, who was armed with a gun.

However, several suspects were subsequently arrested on several occasions on suspicion of the MP’s murder.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.12

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.12

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.12

Three from same family killed in road accident at Thulhiriya

Three from same family killed in road accident at Thulhiriya

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.12

Manually-operated elevator of monks' ward at Kandy Hospital dilapidated

Manually-operated elevator of monks' ward at Kandy Hospital dilapidated

Health officials emphasize importance of keeping school premises clean to protect children from dengue

Health officials emphasize importance of keeping school premises clean to protect children from dengue

MRI scanner at Anuradhapura Hospital broken down for over 03 months  GMOA

MRI scanner at Anuradhapura Hospital broken down for over 03 months  GMOA

Migrant workers' remittances record sharp increase in May

Migrant workers' remittances record sharp increase in May

Over Rs. 9 mn in cash and gold robbed from businessman's house in Hulandawa

Over Rs. 9 mn in cash and gold robbed from businessman's house in Hulandawa