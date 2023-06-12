A four-member gang of armed robbers who entered a businessman’s house in Hulandawa, Urubokka have made off with nearly Rs. 10 million in cash, gold jewellery, and mobile phones after forcibly entering the residence.

The businessman in question has stated that the money stolen was for the surgery of his son who had fallen ill.

Four relatives of the concerned businessman had come to the house to visit his son, at around 11.00 a.m. yesterday morning (June 11).

During that time, four individuals who had arrived in a red car, had forcibly entered the house armed with pistols and sharp weapons.

They had threatened the 09 people inside the house including the residents and relatives present at the house, before proceeding to lock them in 02 rooms and stealing around 04 pounds of gold and 03 mobile phones from them.

Later, they had also robbed an amount of Rs. 9, 850,000 in cash.

While the robbery was taking place, another couple of relatives of the businessman had arrived at the house, and the woman had managed to escape when the other one was caught by the robbers.

The police mentioned that the armed group had stayed at the house for more than 30 minutes, returned only a gold necklace which was on the neck of a small child, and fled.

Urubokka Police together with the Matara Divisional Crimes Unit and the Police Special Task Force (STF) have initiated investigations regarding the incident.

However, no suspect has reportedly been arrested so far, in relation to the incident.