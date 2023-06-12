Suspect held with 300 tablets of controlled drug in Vavuniya

The Sri Lanka Navy and Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested a suspect with 300 tablets of ‘Pregabalin’, a controlled drug, during a special search operation conducted at Kovilkulam Junction, Vavuniya.

The suspect was nabbed when he was carrying the tablets for sale.

The coordinated search operation was mounted by naval personnel of SLNS Pandukabhaya in the North Central Naval Command in coordination with the Police STF – Madukanda.

Upon search of the person on suspicion at Kovilkulam Junction, he was arrested for possession of 300 tablets of controlled drug known as ‘Pregabalin’.

The arrested suspect is a resident of Vavuniya, aged 41. The accused, along with 300 ‘Pregabalin’ tablets, was handed over to the Vavuniya Police for onward investigation, the navy said.