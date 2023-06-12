Suspect held with 300 tablets of controlled drug in Vavuniya

Suspect held with 300 tablets of controlled drug in Vavuniya

June 12, 2023   10:03 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy and Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested a suspect with 300 tablets of ‘Pregabalin’, a controlled drug, during a special search operation conducted at Kovilkulam Junction, Vavuniya. 

The suspect was nabbed when he was carrying the tablets for sale.

The coordinated search operation was mounted by naval personnel of SLNS Pandukabhaya in the North Central Naval Command in coordination with the Police STF – Madukanda. 

Upon search of the person on suspicion at Kovilkulam Junction, he was arrested for possession of 300 tablets of controlled drug known as ‘Pregabalin’.

The arrested suspect is a resident of Vavuniya, aged 41. The accused, along with 300 ‘Pregabalin’ tablets, was handed over to the Vavuniya Police for onward investigation, the navy said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Akila Viraj makes bold predictions on Sri Lanka's next national election (English)

Akila Viraj makes bold predictions on Sri Lanka's next national election (English)

Akila Viraj makes bold predictions on Sri Lanka's next national election (English)

Most children contract dengue while at school: Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

Most children contract dengue while at school: Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

20-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow (English)

20-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow (English)

Minister discusses progress of Adani's renewable energy project in Mannar and Pooneryn (English)

Minister discusses progress of Adani's renewable energy project in Mannar and Pooneryn (English)

Migrant workers' remittances record sharp increase in May (English)

Migrant workers' remittances record sharp increase in May (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Family of three killed in a horrific head-on crash at Thulhiriya

Family of three killed in a horrific head-on crash at Thulhiriya

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.12