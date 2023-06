Navin Dissanayake has been appointed the new Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province, the President’s Media Division (PMD) announced.

He was sworn in before President Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning (June 13).

His appointment comes after Tikiri Kobbekaduwa, who served as the Sabaragamuwa provincial governor since November 2019, resigned from the post with effect from June 10, 2023.