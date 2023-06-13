Aswesuma welfare benefit payments to commence in July

The selection committee appointed to examine and ascertain the accuracy of the declarations submitted by the intended beneficiaries seeking welfare benefits has completed 95% of the verification process, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe says.

Thus, the payments of all welfare benefits are expected to be made from July, under the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefit scheme.

The verification process will ensure that welfare benefits are given after a transparent selection process, by which the recipients can be identified, Semasinghe noted.

The ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits program, initiated by President Ranil Wickremesinghe as part of the social safety net to alleviate the ongoing economic crisis, is carried out under the purview of State Minister Semasinghe, with involvement from various government agencies, including the Ministry of Finance.

Through this program, financial assistance will be provided to the lower-income group, comprising 40% of society, across four categories – transitional, vulnerable, poor and extremely poor. The government aims to offer LKR 15,000 per month to families falling under the extremely poor category.

According to reports, the Welfare Benefit Board has received more than 3.7 million applications seeking this allowance.