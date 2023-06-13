Govt. says SOC did not consult with security agencies for report on SLT privatisation

The report compiled by the Sectoral Oversight Committee (SOC) on National Security pertaining to the risks involved in the privatisation of Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) did not involve any inquiry with the relevant authorities responsible for national security, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

The matter was revealed during today’s (13 June) Security Council meeting, the PMD said.

Meanwhile, speaking during the ‘101 Katha’ talk show hosted by the PMD, former Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) Professor Rohan Samarajeewa assured that the privatisation of SLT does not pose a threat to national security.

Expressing his opinion regarding the Sectorial Oversight Committee’s report on National Security, stating that it relies on assumptions and has turned “national security” into a mere slogan. He further said the report lacks a professional study and contradicts the standards set by the Sectorial Oversight Committee.

Expanding on the subject, Prof. Samarajeeva highlighted the main reasons behind his stance. He pointed out the ignorance of both the present and the past, emphasizing that during the 1990s, Sri Lanka invited numerous firms, including Sri Lanka Telecom, which, at that time, did not possess a mobile phone network.

Despite Mobitel being owned by an Australian company, the management rights were retained by an Australian company, and Mobitel had a history of serving the government due to the telecom firm’s ownership. Additionally, the operations of Mobitel were overseen by Telstra Corporation, a Japanese business was responsible for telecommunications, and the majority of decisions were made by Japanese CEOs, even though the chairman of Telecom was Sri Lankan.

In the midst of the conflict, Sri Lanka had four mobile phone providers and three fixed phone businesses, with Dialog being the only corporation with a Sri Lankan CEO, although it was fully owned by Malaysia.

Prof. Samarajeeva said the repetition of the phrase “national security” without proper examination, suggesting that it had become a mere mantra or slogan. He emphasized that when the government solely owned the telecom firm, all foreign calls were routed through the telecom headquarters in Colombo, and any harm to it would isolate Sri Lanka from the international community.

Furthermore, he explained that even with cables and satellites, if the software system failed, the entire network would be disrupted, as there was no alternative system in place. He cited two bomb attacks by the LTTE that occurred on the same day to underscore the national security threat faced by the government-controlled telecom.

Following privatization, Prof. Samarajeeva recommended that a Japanese corporation develop a backup system, which was promptly implemented, thanks to their investment.

Prof. Samarajeeva noted that a government agency could not have achieved what the Japanese firm did, as most government organizations do not prioritize infrastructure security due to limited funds. He suggested that privatization, with appropriate controls, allows for investment and urged authorities to consider their recommendations seriously.

As an example, he mentioned a case where Telecom and the Japanese corporation faced a one-million-dollar loss due to a mistake, but the customer was refunded. He also pointed out that during the 1990s, there was a monopoly on international calls, but now international connections are no longer solely dependent on telecom. He highlighted the use of Gmail for government communication and emphasized that the majority of government information is transmitted through the Gmail domain, which is foreign-owned.

Additionally, politicians and government officials use WhatsApp, which is also owned by a foreign entity, to communicate.



Prof. Samarajeeva argued that privatization does not mean government data is being compromised since data centres in Sri Lanka, including those of the telecom company and Dialog, are rented to store government data. He used the analogy of renting a part of a safety deposit box in a bank, where the control lies with the individual who leases the safe, not the bank.

Thus, only the authorized personnel have access to government databases, and having a copy of the data stored outside Sri Lanka enhances security.

He cautioned against the appointment of individuals with political connections to government institutions, as malpractice tends to occur in such cases. He stressed the importance of including knowledgeable individuals in Sectorial committees and encouraged other nations to adopt similar practices.

Prof. Samarajeeva expressed disappointment over the submission of the report to Parliament, suggesting that it was influenced by the ideas of the Sectorial committees rather than relying on expert opinions.

On 09 June, the SOC on National Security issued recommendations against the privatisation of SLT in a report titled “The Effects of Privatization of Sri Lanka Telecom on National Security”, citing the possible leakage of matters sensitive to national security.