Sri Lanka Army doctors set Guinness World Record for largest kidney stone removal surgery

The removal of the world’s largest and heaviest kidney stone (calculus) through a major surgery, performed on Thursday (June 01) by Sri Lanka Army doctors, has made its way to the Guinness World Records.

Consultant Urologist, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. K. Sutharshan, Head of Genito Urinary Unit at the Colombo Army Hospital took the lead in the surgery together with Captain (Dr) W.P.S.C Pathirathna and Dr Thamasha Premathilaka.

Colonel Dr. U.A.L.D Perera and Colonel Dr. C.S Abeysinghe also contributed during the surgery as Consultant Anaesthetists.

The stone removed on Thursday at the Colombo Army Hospital is 13.372cm long and weighs 801g.

Soon after the surgery, the removed stone (calculus) was shown to the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage at the Army Headquarters by the Director General Army Health Services, Major General P.A.C Fernando USP and Lieutenant Colonel Dr. K. Sutharshan, Head of Genito Urinary Unit at the Colombo Army Hospital who performed the surgery.

As per the existing Guinness World Records, the largest kidney stone found in the world (India in 2004) is 13cm and the heaviest kidney stone found (Pakistan in 2008) was 620g in weight.