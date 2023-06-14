President Ranil invited to address high-level panel discussion in Paris

French President, Emmanuel Macron has extended an invitation to his Sri Lanka counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe to address a high-level panel discussion in Paris at the Global Leaders’ Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

The event is scheduled to take place in Paris on June 22 and 23.

The Summit for a New Global Financial Pact aims to build a new consensus for a more inclusive international financial system to fight inequalities, finance the climate transition and bring the countries close to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It will bring together Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organizations, and representatives of civil society, foundations, funds and the private sector.



-with inputs from agencies