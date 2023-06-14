Body with injuries found inside house in Nedungamuwa

June 14, 2023   12:40 pm

The body of a person, with blood gushing out of wounds, has been found inside a home in the Nedungamuwa area of the Weliweriya Police Division.

Police mentioned that the investigations were initiated in this regard based on a complaint received by the Weliweriya Police.

The deceased has been identified to be aged 68, the police said.

The body of the deceased has been placed in the Gampaha Hospital following the magistrate’s inquest.

