LIVE UPDATES : LPL 2023 Auction

Fazalhaq Farooki - unsold

Mohammad Hasnain – USD 34,000 to B-Love Kandy

Andrew Tye – unsold

Wahab Riaz – USD 40,000 to Colombo Strikers

Kusal Janith Perera – USD 40,000 to Dambulla Aura

Azam Khan - unsold

Tim Seifert – unsold

Ben McDermott - unsold

Niroshan Dickwella – USD 44,000 to Colombo Strikers

Dinesh Chandimal – USD 72,000 to B-Love Kandy

Litton Kumer Das - unsold

Mushfiqur Rahim - unsold

Shoaib Malik – USD 50,000 to Jaffna Kings

Dunith Wellalage – USD 56,000 to Jaffna Kings

Isuru Udana – USD 40,000 to B-Love Kandy

Imad Wasim – unsold

Sikandar Raza – unsold

Carlos Barthwaite – unsold

Seekkuge Prasanna – USD 15,000 to Galle Titans

Najibullah Zadran – unsold

Pathum Nissanka – USD 40,000 to Colombo Strikers

Charith Asalanka – USD 80,000 to Jaffna Kings

Paul Stirling – unsold

Dhananjaya de Silva – sold to Dambulla Aura for USD 76,000 (first player to be sold)

Tameem Iqbal - unsold

Chris Lynn - unsold

The much-awaited Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Auction kicked off at 02:15 p.m. today (14 June), with five teams battling it out for 360 players.

The inaugural player auction is currently underway at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo this afternoon, with some of the top names in both domestic and international cricket being brought under the hammer.

The fourth edition of the LPL will see the likes of several international cricketers including Carlos Brathwaite, Sikandar Raza, Fazalhaq Farooki, Migael Pretorius, Andre Fletcher, Suresh Raina, Harry Tector, Martin Guptill, Gerard Erasmus and Md Taijul Islam.

Each of the five teams, namely, the Colombo Strikers, Galle Titans, B-Love Kandy, Dambulla Aura and the Jaffna Kings have been given a purse of USD 500,000 each, of which they are required to invest a minimum of 85% to form their squads.

The LPL 2023 Auction comprises of 51 rounds, with Charu Sharma, who was a part of the previous LPL player drafts, as the auctioneer.

At any given time during the auction, two teams will be bidding and when one team withdraws from the ongoing bid, the next team can place their bid.

