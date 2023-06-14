Underworld figure Booru Muna remanded

Notorious criminal figure Ravindu Sanka de Silva alias “Booru Muna” who was arrested after a fiasco at the airport earlier this year has been remanded until June 19.

The suspect was produced before the Avissawella Magistrate’s Court today (June 14).

“Booru Muna”, who is accused of shooting a restaurant owner dead in Hanwella on 18 December 2022, is also believed to have been the gunman in a number of other killings.

On February 24, “Booru Muna” fled police custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after he was barred from boarding a flight to Dubai owing to a travel ban previously issued by the court.

“Booru Muna” had attempted to fly out of the country using a forged passport. At the time of his arrest, he had confessed to taking shelter at a house located on Malwatta Road in Millaniya, Bandaragama, after the murder of the said restaurant owner.

Following his escape, Avissawella High Court, on March 15, once again barred the foreign travels of “Booru Muna” after taking into the submissions presented by the Western Province South police division.