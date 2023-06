The Sri Lankan Rupee had further depreciated against the US Dollar today (15 June), the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) reported.

Accordingly, the buying rate was reported at Rs. 311.60, while the selling rate was reported at Rs. 328.92.

Meanwhile, the selling rate of the US Dollar soared to Rs. 335.00 at licensed commercial banks this morning, with the buying rate having jumped to Rs. 315.00.