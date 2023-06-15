State Minister explains reasons for LKR depreciation, urges calm

State Minister explains reasons for LKR depreciation, urges calm

June 15, 2023   03:06 pm

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has attributed the further depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee to the relaxation of import restrictions.

Urging people not to panic over the matter, the State Minister assured that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) will work to manage the situation.

With the Sri Lankan Rupee further depreciating against the US Dollar today (15), the official buying rate was reported at Rs. 311.60, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 328.92.

Meanwhile, the selling rate of the US Dollar soared to Rs. 335.00 at licensed commercial banks this morning, with the buying rate having jumped to Rs. 315.00.

Speaking further, Siyambalapitiya explained that the exchange rates are determined based on supply and demand.

“There is nothing to worry about. The CBSL has already bought USD 03 billion. That is why the exchange rates are at their current position. Otherwise, the USD would have appreciated further [against the rupee].”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.15

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.15

Two military personnel identified as aides of a human trafficking racket

Two military personnel identified as aides of a human trafficking racket

State Minister urges public to refrain from panicking over currency depreciation

State Minister urges public to refrain from panicking over currency depreciation

SLPP assures continuous support for President's endeavours

SLPP assures continuous support for President's endeavours

President underscores crucial role of human resources in developing the country

President underscores crucial role of human resources in developing the country

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.15

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.15