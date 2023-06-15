Former MP granted bail over firearm discharge

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) organizer for the Horana electorate, former MP P. D. Abeyratne has been released on bail after being produced before the Horana Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the former MP was released on two personal sureties of Rs. 01 million each, on orders of Horana Magistrate Chandana Kalansuriya.

However, former MP Abeyratne was ordered to hand over his passport to the court, while an overseas travel ban was also imposed against him.

Further, Magistrate Kalansuriya ordered that the former MP’s firearm be handed over to the court, after which the Ministry of Defence will temporarily suspend its license.

Former MP P. D. Abeyratne was arrested last evening (14 June) in connection with an incident of discharging a firearm earlier that day in the Poruwadana area in Horana.

He had reportedly shot into the air, in an attempt to scare a group of persons who had arrived at his house.