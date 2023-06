The Sri Lankan Rupee today (16 June) appreciated against the US Dollar, as per the reports of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Accordingly, the buying rate was reported at Rs. 300.51, while the selling rate of the US Dollar was recorded at Rs. 319.66.

The selling rate of the US Dollar soared to Rs. 335.000 at several licensed commercial banks on Wednesday (15 June), with the buying rate having jumped to Rs. 315.00.