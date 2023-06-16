Police intelligence officer suspended over 2019 Easter Attacks

Sri Lanka Police have reportedly taken measures to suspend the service of a Katana Police Sergeant attached to the intelligence unit, on charges of dereliction of duty during the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Commenting on the matter, the Police Media Unit confirmed that the relevant action was taken in accordance with a directive issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

They also noted that following a preliminary investigation into the matter, a charge sheet was forwarded against the officer, under 12 charges pertaining to disciplinary violation.

Thus, the IGP had ordered the relevant Sergeant’s dismissal after the officer in question had admitted to the charges levelled against him.