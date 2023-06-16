State Minister says vehicle imports cannot be allowed yet

State Minister says vehicle imports cannot be allowed yet

June 16, 2023   05:02 pm

Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says vehicle imports cannot be allowed yet under the existing economic conditions.

The lawmaker told the media that the decision to lift import restrictions on vehicles should be taken after carefully studying the country’s situation.

Speaking on the recent significant depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee, the lawmaker attributed the situation to prevailing demand and supply, assuring that it is not unusual.

Explaining the reasons for rupee depreciation, Siyambalapitiya said the situation was caused by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) purchasing approximately USD 75-80 million from the market and the Central Bank to procure fuel and the heavy buying of US dollars by parties investing in the foreign currency expecting it to appreciate.

In response to a question on allowing vehicle imports, the state minister said even the allocation of nearly USD 80 million for fuel purchases had an impact on the value of Sri Lankan rupee against the USD, noting that, at this juncture, permission cannot be granted to import vehicles.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.06.16

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.06.16

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.06.16

President tells teachers to be ready for technological transformation in education

President tells teachers to be ready for technological transformation in education

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.16

Four people die in two fatal road accidents on Friday

Four people die in two fatal road accidents on Friday

Unauthorized construction on a state land carried on, defying orders

Unauthorized construction on a state land carried on, defying orders

Banagalawatte villagers stage protest against proposed quarry

Banagalawatte villagers stage protest against proposed quarry

Finance State Minister speaks on govt's stance on importing vehicles

Finance State Minister speaks on govt's stance on importing vehicles

Patients afflicted as pharmacists launch token strike

Patients afflicted as pharmacists launch token strike