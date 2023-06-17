Govt. will engage private sector in market tourism - Minister Nimal Siripala

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala De Silva said that the government plans to engage the private sector in market Sri Lanka tourism effectively.

He made these comments addressing a ceremony to declare open the new passenger terminal of the Kankesanturai Harbour.

The Ports and Shipping Minister also said the Indian government would be funding infrastructure development projects at Kankesanturai Harbour.

The new passenger terminal of the Port of Kankesanturai, built by Sri Lanka Ports Authority, with the contribution of Sri Lanka Navy, at a cost of Rs. 450 million, was declared open yesterday (June 16) under the patronage of Minister Nimal Siripala De Silva.

The new terminal has a capacity to facilitate 200 passengers at a time.

The subject ministry said the development of the prevailing jetty, construction of 02 new jetties and a warehouse have also been planned at the Kankesanturai Harbour.

Following the opening of the passenger terminal, India-owned Cordelia Cruise’s MS Empress became the first cruise to call at the port with 800 passengers aboard.

The arrival of the cruise vessel is part of a new programme launched by Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the Ministry of Ports to welcome luxury passenger vessels to the terminal on a weekly basis.