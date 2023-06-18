Main suspect in Palatota murder arrested

The main suspect in the recent hacking to death of a person that took place in the Palatota area in Kalutara has been arrested by the Police last night (17 June).

Accordingly, the arrest was made by officers of the Crimes Unit of Kalutara Police, at a residence in the Gallashena area in Kalutara, where the suspect had reportedly been hiding.

The suspect has been identified as a relative of the deceased, while an escalated personal dispute is believed to have been the motive behind the murder, Police said.

The arrestee is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court today (18 June).

On 16 June, 43-year-old Sujith Dharmasena was hacked to death with a sharp weapon on a road in the Godaparagahahena area.

Kalutara-South Police stated that the victim, who sustained critical injuries to his head and neck during the attack, had died on the spot