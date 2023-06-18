Archaeological expert urges Tamil politicians to reach fair agreement on Kurundi Viharaya

Former MP Ven. Dr. Ellawala Medhananda Thera has refuted all claims that the Kurundi Viharaya in Mullaitivu is a kovil, asserting that the historical site is, in fact a temple.

Speaking at a special press conference held in this regard, the archaeological expert alleged that despite recent claims that there was once a kovil at the site at which the Kurundi Viharaya is located, there is no truth to them.

“Excavations have proved that this is 100% a Buddhist temple. Despite this, however, we have gotten to know that certain individuals have fallen for these false claims, and are trying to distribute the land amongst area residents. This is wrong”, he said.

The monk further urged Tamil politicians to understand the reality of the situation, and to reach an agreement that is fair to all in this regard.

Ven. Dr. Ellawala Medhananda Thera’s statement was made against a backdrop in which several controversies surround the historic Kurundi Viharaya, while certain reports allegedly claimed that President Ranil Wickremeisnghe had plans underway to settle a group of Tamils within the land belonging to the temple.

The Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake, however, on 15 June informed Ven. Dr. Ellawala Medhananda Thero that the land belonging to the historical Kurundi Viharaya in Mullaitivu is a government land, and that no decision has been taken to distribute it to anyone.