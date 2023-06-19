Rohitha Bogollagama appointed Sri Lankas High Commissioner to UK

Rohitha Bogollagama appointed Sri Lankas High Commissioner to UK

June 19, 2023   08:13 am

Former Foreign Minister Rohitha Bogollagama appointed as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) with effect from 01 August 2023.

He had served as the Cabinet Minister of Foreign Affairs from 28 January 2007 until he was defeated in the General Elections held on 8 April 2010, losing his seat in parliament.

Bogollagama also briefly served as the Governor of the Eastern Province from July 2017 to December 2018.

