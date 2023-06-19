Three nabbed with largest single haul of cannabis seized in Sri Lanka

Police have apprehended three individuals while in possession of approximately 1,225 kilograms of cannabis today (19), the Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

He further mentioned that this is believed to be the largest single haul of cannabis seized so far in Sri Lanka.

The haul of cannabis has been seized during a raid which was carried out by the officers of Embilipitiya Divisional Crimes Unit from a room at the top floor of a two storied building located in the New Town area of Embilipitiya, Ada Derana reporter said.

Police have seized the haul of dried cannabis, which was being prepared for sale, while two weighing scales have also been taken into custody along with the three suspects.

The arrested suspects will be produced before Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court, according to the Ada Derana reporter.