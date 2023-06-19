Three nabbed with largest single haul of cannabis seized in Sri Lanka

Three nabbed with largest single haul of cannabis seized in Sri Lanka

June 19, 2023   07:04 pm

Police have apprehended three individuals while in possession of approximately 1,225 kilograms of cannabis today (19), the Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

He further mentioned that this is believed to be the largest single haul of cannabis seized so far in Sri Lanka.

The haul of cannabis has been seized during a raid which was carried out by the officers of Embilipitiya Divisional Crimes Unit from a room at the top floor of a two storied building located in the New Town area of Embilipitiya, Ada Derana reporter said.

Police have seized the haul of dried cannabis, which was being prepared for sale, while two weighing scales have also been taken into custody along with the three suspects.

The arrested suspects will be produced before Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court, according to the Ada Derana reporter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.19

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.19

One person injured in shooting incident at Kolonnawa

One person injured in shooting incident at Kolonnawa

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.19

Energy Minister assures no shortage of petroleum products in the country

Energy Minister assures no shortage of petroleum products in the country

AG files indictments against 42 accused over MP Amarakeerthi's murder

AG files indictments against 42 accused over MP Amarakeerthi's murder

Kataragama Esala Perahera commences today

Kataragama Esala Perahera commences today

Unidentified group attack and cause damages to State Minister's house

Unidentified group attack and cause damages to State Minister's house