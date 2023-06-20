President discusses digitization, climate change with Commonwealth chief

President discusses digitization, climate change with Commonwealth chief

June 20, 2023   09:29 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called on the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland during his official visit to the United Kingdom.

The focus of the discussion fell on the digitization programs, measures to broaden the Commonwealth’s partnerships, as well as Commonwealth programs such as Commonwealth for Climate and Blue Charter to enhance support to member countries.

Sharing his strategies for addressing climate change, Sri Lankan president also explored the potential involvement of the Commonwealth in these efforts.

The meeting happened at the Marlborough House – the headquarters of the Commonwealth of Nations and the seat of the Commonwealth Secretariat – in Westminster, London.

