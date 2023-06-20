Five army personnel injured in tragic head-on collision

Five army personnel injured in tragic head-on collision

June 20, 2023   10:12 am

Five army personnel were injured early this morning (June 20) in a tragic road accident in Radawadunna on the Colombo-Kandy main road.

According to reports, a fuel bowser had collided head-on with a vehicle transporting army personnel from Polhengoda camp to Giritale camp 

Five of the six army personnel who were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident were rushed to the Wathupitiwala Hospital for medical attention. However, one of them was later transferred to Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.

Among the injured are an army staff sergeant, a sergeant and three corporals.

The driver of the fuel bowser is now under arrest and the Nittambuwa Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.

