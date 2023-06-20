DMT to extend validity period of temporary driving licences

DMT to extend validity period of temporary driving licences

June 20, 2023   03:06 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has decided to extend the validity period of temporary driving licenses issued after next Monday (June 26) for 2 years.

The Gazette Extraordinary to formally announce the extension of the validity period is expected to be published soon.

The DMT took this decision in a bid to minimize the issues faced by motorists due to the recent shortage of driving license cards, when renewing their temporary driving licenses.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prices of bakery products slashed

Prices of bakery products slashed

Prices of bakery products slashed

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.20

National Dengue Control Unit calls for change in Western Province school uniforms

National Dengue Control Unit calls for change in Western Province school uniforms

UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka to implement recommendations

UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka to implement recommendations

Man lodges complaint at HRCSL after false allegations by police

Man lodges complaint at HRCSL after false allegations by police

Private bus strike continues for second consecutive day

Private bus strike continues for second consecutive day

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.20

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.20