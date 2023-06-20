DMT to extend validity period of temporary driving licences
June 20, 2023 03:06 pm
The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has decided to extend the validity period of temporary driving licenses issued after next Monday (June 26) for 2 years.
The Gazette Extraordinary to formally announce the extension of the validity period is expected to be published soon.
The DMT took this decision in a bid to minimize the issues faced by motorists due to the recent shortage of driving license cards, when renewing their temporary driving licenses.